TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Down 71.8% in November

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMVWY shares. Oddo Bhf cut TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($51.14) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

TMVWY opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

