Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Short Interest Update

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 396.8% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TETCU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Tech and Energy Transition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

