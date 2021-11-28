Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 314.6% in November

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 314.6% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telecom Italia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.