TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 135.12. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

