Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.56

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 8414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after buying an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 418,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.