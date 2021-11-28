Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce sales of $214.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.60 million and the highest is $218.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $265.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $895.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $900.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $910.47 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,137 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

