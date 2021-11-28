Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.18 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

