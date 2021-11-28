Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

TXT opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

