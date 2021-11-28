TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,343,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 119.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. 898,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

