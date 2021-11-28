The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Announces $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Allstate has increased its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allstate to earn $11.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Allstate has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

