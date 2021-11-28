The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) One Day Volume Tops $1.07 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00098621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.55 or 0.07458635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,302.75 or 0.99870296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,798,425 coins and its circulating supply is 80,874,534 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

