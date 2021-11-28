The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

GYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

GYM traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 261 ($3.41). 515,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,775. The stock has a market cap of £463.74 million and a PE ratio of -12.67. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 277.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 277.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

