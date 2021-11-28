The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,542 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,374. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

