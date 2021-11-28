The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.79 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.