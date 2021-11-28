The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kansai Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

Kansai Electric Power stock remained flat at $$4.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. Kansai Electric Power has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.82.

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.