The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.30 Million

Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post $234.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $171.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $949.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHYF traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $49.62. 102,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.