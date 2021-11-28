The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $67.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after acquiring an additional 194,848 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.04. 2,353,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,461. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

