THORChain (RUNE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.68 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $10.38 or 0.00019204 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $60.93 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00074363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.06 or 0.07396240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.99 or 1.00270516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

