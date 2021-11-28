Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $231,000 Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,827 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

