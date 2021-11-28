Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.65% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $285,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,686.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,813.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,701.47. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

