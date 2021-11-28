Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $358,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

