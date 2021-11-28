Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,158 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UVE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.