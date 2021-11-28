Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,621,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 110,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46.

