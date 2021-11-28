Tiaa Fsb Buys 297 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Corteva were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

