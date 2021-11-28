Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

