Tiaa Fsb Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Corteva were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $46.83 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

