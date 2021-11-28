Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

