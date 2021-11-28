Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 278.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $37.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

