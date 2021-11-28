Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,795 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $228,420,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.38 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

