Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,050 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $110.89 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

