Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,365 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Baxter International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Baxter International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Baxter International by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

NYSE:BAX opened at $76.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

