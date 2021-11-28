Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

Shares of TSCO traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.36. 592,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,696,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.7% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 175,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.