Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

Shares of TSCO traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.36. 592,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,696,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.7% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 175,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.