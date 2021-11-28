TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the October 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUGC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global during the second quarter worth approximately $990,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the second quarter worth approximately $990,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TradeUP Global alerts:

Shares of TUGC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. TradeUP Global has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.