Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.20 Million

Analysts expect that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will announce sales of $159.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $161.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $769.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $13.31 on Friday. Traeger has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.