Transcodium (TNS) Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 34.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $137,417.58 and approximately $970.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

