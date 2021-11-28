Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.