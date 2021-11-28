Transform Wealth LLC Takes $4.89 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nucor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Nucor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $84,665,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Shares of NUE opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.