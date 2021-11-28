Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,065 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,969 ($25.73) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
TPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,888.62 ($24.67).
Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($15.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,806.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
