Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,065 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,969 ($25.73) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,888.62 ($24.67).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($15.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,806.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.