Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $111.33 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

