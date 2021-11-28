Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

PRFZ opened at $188.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.