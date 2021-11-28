Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.4% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NYSE:PSX opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

