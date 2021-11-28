Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 4,743 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

