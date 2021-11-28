TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 95.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPVG. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

