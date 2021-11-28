Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 239.20 ($3.13) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

