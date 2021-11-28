TrueFeedBack Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $196,763.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00236205 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

