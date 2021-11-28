Truist Securities Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $146.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after buying an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

