TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.44.

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

