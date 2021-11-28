Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Short Interest Up 468.9% in November

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 468.9% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMPM opened at $9.78 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.