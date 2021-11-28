Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

