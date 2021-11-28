Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

RF stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

